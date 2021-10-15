The Long and Winding Road...

At a KQED Live event, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi detailed the difficult journey ahead for President Biden's "Build Back Better" plan, and vowed to pass a scaled-down version.

The two main obstacles to the big social safety net and climate change plan are "centrist" Democratic Sens. Joe Manchin, of West Virginia, and Kyrsten Sinema, of Arizona.

Keep in mind that Manchin made his fortune after founding a coal brokerage firm and Sinema took a quick break from recent negotiations to attend a fundraiser that included corporate interests opposed to the Democratic mega-bill.

Welcome to the land of Centristopia . . .