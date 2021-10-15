Apple Fires #AppleToo Leader as Part of Leak Probe. She Says it's Retaliation

A small but growing chorus of Silicon Valley workers, from those employed by industry giants like Google to workers at smaller companies like Glitch, Mapbox and Change.org, have in recent years been drawing attention to everything from the precarious arrangements of contract workers to workplace harassment and abuse.

At Apple, a company known for respectable pay and generous company perks, workers have long been deferential to leadership and kept complaints within the confines of the Cupertino-based company. But Parrish and others became fed up with what they saw as a lack of progress inside the company, so they began speaking out publicly and organizing colleagues around common causes.

"Every internal avenue was closed," Parrish said. "Leadership closed them all. When that happens, what other option do we have?"

Vince White, a lawyer representing Parrish, says Apple likely violated the law by firing his client.

"We're looking at a number of different retaliation claims under a variety of different statutes," White said. "This is an act of retaliation that can very well lead to litigation."

News of the firing comes months after revelations surfaced that the National Labor Relations Board is investigating two charges against Apple.

One was filed by former senior engineering program manager Ashley Gjøvik, who claims that her manager at Apple harassed her and that the company gave her fewer responsibilities at work as a form of retaliation. In September, Apple fired Gjøvik for allegedly publicly sharing confidential company records.

The other charge was filed by Scarlett, the #AppleToo co-founder, who claimed Apple shut down her efforts to conduct company-wide pay-equity surveys, which she says she was doing to help confirm her allegations of gender-pay gaps. She said Apple even blocked her attempt to start a discussion on the workplace communication tool Slack about gender pay discrepancies.

The tech news website The Verge first reported on Parrish's firing.

Parrish said she has been overwhelmed with support from former colleagues at Apple, but she worries that her firing might have a chilling effect on other employees.

"This shows that there are consequences for standing up and saying, 'I disagree,' " she said.

On the other hand, she added, "I recognize how much this can galvanize people to do the right thing."

