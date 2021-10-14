The New California Laws You Might Not Be Aware of — From Ketchup to Kids Toys

In all, Newsom signed 92% of the bills lawmakers put on his desk — the highest percentage during his three years in office, according to an analysis by veteran lobbyist Chris Micheli, who has tracked gubernatorial vetoes for years.

The result was “oodles of progressive legislation and oodles of virtual signaling,” said Bill Whalen, a policy fellow at the Hoover Institution, a conservative think tank at Stanford University.

“Traditionally, we have governors who have been more centrist than Newsom,” he said. “With the recall now gone, this is a governor who is really not threatened in any way.”

But what counts as progressive in most of the country can be seen as moderate in California.

Newsom angered many among the state’s left wing with his vetoes, including blocking a bill that would have required state contractors to confirm their supply chains don’t contribute to tropical deforestation.

He also axed a bill that would have made jaywalking legal, a move advocates have said is needed because police disproportionally stop and ticket Black people for the offense.

And he halted a bill that would have let farm workers vote by mail in union elections, a decision that made some workers so angry they marched in protest to the French Laundry, the fancy restaurant in the San Francisco Bay Area where Newsom was famously photographed dining without a mask during the pandemic. The scene of Newsom out with lobbyist friends while telling others to stay home helped drive the recall effort.

In the weeks leading up to the recall, lawmakers said that the Newsom administration was unusually involved in the legislative process, prompting a flurry of amendments to tailor bills to his liking. He signed a law making California the first state to prohibit mega-retailers like Amazon from firing workers for missing quotas that interfere with bathroom and rest breaks.

But he insisted on lawmakers removing language ordering regulators to impose a statewide standard on reasonable work speeds, according to Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez, the author of the bill.

“From somebody who considers themselves probably to the left of this governor, ... I don’t think he went all that far,” said Gonzales, a Democrat from San Diego and chair of the powerful Assembly Appropriations Committee. “If you look at some of the bills, as they started, and then where they ended up because of input by the administration, then ... you kind of see what’s happening.”

Lawmakers did not send Newsom as many bills as they normally would. The pandemic limited where and how often lawmakers could hold committee hearings, prompting legislative leaders to limit lawmakers to authoring 12 bills each. And this was the first year of a two-year legislative session, so many of the most controversial proposals were delayed for consideration until next year.