How the Yoga Industry is Decentering Whiteness

Yoga has roots in Hinduism in South Asia and was practiced as a way to unify the mind and body long before re-emerging as what is now yoga in the U.S. — a mostly secular form of exercise popularized by a variety of different yoga instructors. “Secularizing yoga made us abandon this concept of lineage,” Judith Carlisle, a yoga studies instructor at Loyola Marymount University, said. “And at the same time, it legitimized white American and European teachers' presence as yoga masters, becoming the yoga masters and the spokespeople for yoga.”

Heather Haxo-Phillips is the owner of Adeline Yoga in Berkeley. In the online classes she's been teaching since the start of the pandemic, she's noticed an increase in the number of attendees from all over the country.

“There are so many people living in communities that don’t have access to high-quality instruction, and we’ve been able to provide that in a much more comprehensive way," Haxo-Phillips said. She said she knows of students who live in remote areas and used to drive for hours to attend in-person weekly classes, but are now able to participate in their homes.

The simplicity of logging into a session from home has created a new level of comfortability for many students, she said. And that has been an essential factor for welcoming students of color who often do not welcome in many western yoga spaces.