It's time to get those costumes and bowls of candy ready — Halloween is just around the corner.

And unlike last year, trick-or-treating can go ahead this season — that's according to the nation's top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci.

"I think that, particularly if you're vaccinated, you can get out there and enjoy it," Fauci told CNN's State of the Union this weekend.

After more than 18 months under the dark cloud of the coronavirus pandemic, the Halloween celebrations should be able to go ahead safely, he said. That's a refreshing change from last year's celebrations that were largely canceled due to high cases of COVID-19 and no vaccine yet available.