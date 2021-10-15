Bay Area Students Push Again for Changes in How Schools Handle Sexual Misconduct

Rather than wait for administrators to educate them on their rights, students are educating each other. The Berkeley High School Women’s Student Union recently held a workshop to help students understand their rights around reporting abuse. The group is also training members in self-defense, and preparing for an event at the school called Rally Day, a day of school spirit that students say has also fostered an environment that leads to alcohol use and violent behavior.

“We have all of these plans for buddy system safety rooms, consent, education, letting the student body know beforehand this is going to be different this year,” said Neva Zamil, a senior at Berkeley High with the Women’s Student Union. “It's going to be safe and it's going to be fun. And we're not going to continue bringing the horrible parts of the past into this year.”

Students also want the district to adopt better training and education for teachers and students around Title IX and consent.

“One thing we’re really looking for right now is some accountability from district administration,” said Maize Cline, another senior at Berkeley High with the Women’s Student Union. “Now we’re back in person and we’re back to experiencing harassment. We’re back in fighting mode and we’re ready.”

Superintendent Brent Stephens said in an interview that the district is working to reduce turnover for the position and keep the dialogue between students going. He said administrators are planning to host a series of assemblies on consent, and plan to bring on a new employee for a program to educate athletes about healthy relationships.

In this fight for the long haul

It can be difficult to sustain these student-led movements when leaders graduate every year. That’s why students are starting official clubs on campuses across the Bay Area to provide a permanent space for generations of advocates. Over in Palo Alto, students at Henry M. Gunn High School started the Title IX Club last fall, even while learning remotely.

“We wanted to make something that would last,” said Rachel Sun, one of the founders of the Title IX Club who graduated from Gunn High School last spring. "What was surprising to us was how long it takes to get something done that feels so simple to us. We’ve learned to be very persistent. Like if they don’t respond, we just keep emailing them.”

They said virtual Board of Education meetings made it easier for students to gather support and encourage their peers to show up.

The Title IX Club helped push the Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors to agree to spend $1 million dollars on an audit over how schools handle Title IX complaints last October. Now the Title IX Club is turning to changes they want to see in how consent is taught in schools. They said the consent education they've received in school have felt so out of touch it's difficult to take seriously.

"High school students are given fuel to make fun of it. So I think there needs to be some more research done about how these kinds of issues have changed with the times and how it affects our generation specifically," said Payton Dick, who also graduated from Gunn high school last year.