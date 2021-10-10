Efforts Continue to Recognize Indigenous Peoples' Day as a Federal Holiday

“If the United States chooses to recognize Indigenous Peoples’ Day, we acknowledge a history marked by broken promises, violence, and deprivation," said Dylan O. Baca, President of the Indigenous Peoples’ Initiative. But Baca also sees the acknowledgment as part of creating a future of mutual respect. “It is the hope of my community that this day will help alleviate the effects of oppression and work to create future generations who understand the importance of our shared experiences,” he said in a statement.

But activists, including members of Native American tribes, said ending the formal holiday in Columbus’ name has been stymied by politicians and organizations focusing on Italian American heritage.

“The opposition has tried to paint Columbus as a benevolent man, similar to how white supremacists have painted Robert E. Lee,” Les Begay, Diné Nation member and co-founder of the Indigenous Peoples’ Day Coalition of Illinois, said, referring to the Civil War general who led the Confederate Army.

Columbus’ arrival began centuries of exploration and colonization by European nations, bringing violence, disease and other suffering to native people already living in the Western Hemisphere.

“Not honoring Indigenous peoples on this day just continues to erase our history, our contributions and the fact that we were the first inhabitants of this country,” Begay said.

Navajo Nation President Jonathon Nez said in a statement that he believes the name change from Columbus Day to Indigenous Peoples' Day would provide young Navajo children with a sense of pride.

On October 8, President Joe Biden issued a presidential proclamation of Indigenous Peoples’ Day, providing a significant boost to efforts aimed at refocusing the federal holiday honoring Christopher Columbus toward an appreciation of Native peoples.

The day will be observed Oct. 11, along with Columbus Day.

“For generations, Federal policies systematically sought to assimilate and displace Native people and eradicate Native cultures,” Biden wrote in the Indigenous Peoples’ Day proclamation. “Today, we recognize Indigenous peoples’ resilience and strength as well as the immeasurable positive impact that they have made on every aspect of American society.”