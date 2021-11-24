The Humming Fish of San Francisco Bay Hum & Glow for Mates

Yes, you read that right and, no, I'm not talking about the Humming-Fish of Dr. Seuss' Lorax fame.

There are real, live fish that hum in shallow waters of the Bay — and places like Bolinas Lagoon, where I heard them a few years ago while on an overnight surfing outing.

The ugly (to some) little males of porichthys notatus species, also known as the Plainfin Midshipman, have developed the neat trick of humming and glowing to attract mates.

People have described the sound of their humming as ranging from that of an electric razor to a loud airplane engine.

(The ones I heard sounded more like the incessant drone of an attic fan.)

For a short while there was even the Sausalito Humming Toadfish Festival, complete with marching (kazoo) bands and Plainfin Midshipman on display.

Now, without further ado, I give you a humming fish humming . . .