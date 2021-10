Today most Bay Area counties announced plans for lifting face mask mandates ... once specific public health requirements are met.

Spoiler alert: It may take until the new year for some of these jurisdictions to meet benchmarks that will ease mask mandates.

I hate face masks, and I bet, with very few exceptions, we all hate masks.

But I love the fact that simple pieces of cloth strapped to our faces have allowed schools to stay open and businesses to operate.

Masks: You gotta love/hate 'em.