Huntington Beach Oil Spill Renews Calls to Ban Offshore Drilling

Offshore, there are nearly 1,200 active wells in California waters, according to state data compiled by FracTracker Alliance. About 370 wells are idle, while nearly 1,300 have been plugged. Five permits have been granted to drill new offshore wells during Newsom's tenure, according to the group.

Efforts to plug and decommission several state oil platforms are underway, but the process is costly and time consuming. It's expected to cost more than $800 million to decommission wells in the Wilmington Oil Fields off the coast of Long Beach. The state has just $300 million set aside.

“It boils down to finances and priorities,” said Democratic state Assemblymember Patrick O’Donnell, D-Long Beach. “I would hope that as we move forward we look at those wells ceasing to operate as soon as possible.”

California’s congressional delegation, including both Democratic senators, have introduced legislation to permanently ban new oil and gas drilling in federal waters off the coast of California, Oregon and Washington.

U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California introduced the West Coast Ocean Protection Act. She reiterated the importance of that ban on Monday following spill off Huntington Beach.

"Californians have made it clear: We don’t want oil drilling off our coast. It’s time to stop dangerous offshore drilling and invest in safer, cleaner energy solutions,” Feinstein said in a Monday press release.

U.S. Sen. Alex Padilla of California, a co-sponsor of the bill, echoed Feinstein on Monday.

"We have the power to prevent future spills. That’s why I’m committed to ending offshore oil drilling," Padilla said. "As Congress prepares sweeping new infrastructure and climate legislation to address our nation’s needs, the message is clear: We must act urgently to end our use of dangerous fossil fuels.”

The bill, which lawmakers hope to include in a multitrillion-dollar social and environmental package being pushed by Democrats, would not affect existing leases that have been issued to longstanding oil platforms that were built from the late 1960s to early 1990s. Many California oil platforms like Platform Elly, the platform connected to the pipeline where the recent spill occurred, have reached or exceeded their expected lifespan.

“As they age, these platforms become more and more fragile” and corroded from ocean water, said Deborah Sivas, professor of environmental law at Stanford Law School.

She said California operates with “cognitive dissonance" when it comes to oil by continuing to issue permits for drilling even as the state takes aggressive steps to tackle climate change.

Speaking alongside Newsom on Tuesday, Rep. Alan Lowenthal, a Democrat representing parts of Orange County, said the federal government needs to do more.

“We have to come up with a plan to not only stop new drilling but to figure out how do we stop all drilling that’s going on in California," Lowenthal said.

U.S. Rep. Mike Levin, D-Dana Point, has also called for a ban on new drilling off the Southern California coast. He said he had introduced legislation in the House prior to this spill that is included in the House version of the Build Back Better Act.

He said in an interview with The California Report that he's "going to fight like crazy to make sure that when we finally have the House and the Senate come to an agreement, send a bill to the president for signature — this Build Back Better Act — that it contains among all the other important provisions this prohibition on new offshore drilling."

No legislation to ban current offshore drilling is pending in Congress.

When asked about the possibility of shutting down currently operating platforms within a time frame of up to 10 years, Levin said one problem is that fossil fuel executives "have a lot of political power."

"When you look at, for example, the campaign finance system in the way that the oil and gas industry has so injected itself into our politics and into campaign finance, that’s a whole other series of issues as well," Levin said. "But I would say that the voters and the constituents, the people who are actually showing up at meetings who are talking to me, they don’t want to see any more drilling off our coast. They want to see clean beaches. They want to see clean water. It’s not a Republican-Democratic issue at all."

A spokesman for the Western States Petroleum Association called the spill a tragedy. Amplify Energy, the owner of the platform, is not an association member. While the spill is prompting calls for more restrictions on drilling, WSPA spokesperson Kevin Slagle said he hopes "we don’t resort to bans and mandates to address our energy future."

Any proposal to further restrict drilling in California is likely to increase demand for imports from Saudi Arabia, Ecuador and other countries, Slagle said. Imports account for more than half the state's oil use.

California’s status as an oil-producing state has long bedeviled Democratic governors, including former Gov. Jerry Brown. While known internationally for his work fighting climate change, Brown drew criticism from environmental groups for not doing enough at home to crack down on drilling.

But he acted swiftly to resist new federal drilling off California’s coast during the Trump administration, signing laws prohibiting the state from leasing new infrastructure, such as pipelines, to support federal drilling.

The Huntington Beach spill shows that regulations aimed at ensuring safe operation of offshore wells are more important than ever, environmental groups say.

“Incidents like this one really bring home the need for rigorous regulation of existing platforms" with frequent, regularly scheduled inspections, said Irene Gutierrez, a senior attorney for the Natural Resources Defense Council.

Even when wells no longer produce oil, they often sit idle for decades before they are plugged and abandoned. The State Lands Commission, which Newsom chaired as lieutenant governor, has begun the process of decommissioning Platform Holly off the coast of Santa Barbara and the human-made Rincon Island in Ventura County, but the process is expected to take years and cost tens of millions of dollars.

Newsom said he's proud of that work, even if it's not happening as fast as some people would like.