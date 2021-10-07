Many AAPI Community Members Face Extra Burdens Returning to Work Following End of Pandemic Unemployment Benefits

In terms of job seekers ... a lot of our clients used to be working in the hospitality industry, in the hotels. And I think a lot of them were hoping to have the hotels reopened once the vaccine was available. But as of right now, hotel reopenings are not going on as quickly as we would like them to be, probably due to the delta variant. So we still have a lot of clients [who were] working in the hotel industry waiting for the hotels to come up. But at this point in time, they're just looking for any custodian jobs that are available out there, those who are ready to go to work.

But we do still sense a lot of [clients] not reaching out to us to help them apply for a job, because I don't think that they feel safe to go out to the job.

When you say they don’t feel safe, are you talking about concerns about the surge in AAPI hate crimes?

Yeah, that's been a lot of the concerns, as in they want to make sure that they are able to walk home from the bus stop ... without being attacked.

I have also heard through the chats that parents still don't feel safe for their kids to go to school. So that could be the other reason why they are also not going back to work, because they have to keep the kids at school or they are on the waiting list for after-school care, so somebody needs to be at home.

A lot of kids are under the age of 12, so they're not vaccinated and they live in SROs, single-family, those affordable buildings, in residential units. That was another concern for them, that they don't want their kids to be sick or to have it spread to their neighbors living in the same building.