Mark Fiore: Drawn to the Bay

It Was Nice While It Lasted ...

Mark Fiore
Cartoon: Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg and two other Facebook workers standing on a huge sewer pipe spewing a mess as Zuckerberg says, "turns out we just had to hit restart!"

One day after Facebook experienced an outage lasting several hours, a whistleblower testified before a Senate subcommittee, saying the social network's products "harm children, stoke division and weaken our democracy."

Monday's outage no doubt kept plenty of people from using Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp — all owned by the company — for commerce and essential communication between friends and family.

During the outage, though, I definitely wasn't the only one to revel in the fact that the firehose of anti-vaccine diatribes, hate and addictive clicking was temporarily stopped.

