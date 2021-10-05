It Was Nice While It Lasted ...

One day after Facebook experienced an outage lasting several hours, a whistleblower testified before a Senate subcommittee, saying the social network's products "harm children, stoke division and weaken our democracy."

Monday's outage no doubt kept plenty of people from using Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp — all owned by the company — for commerce and essential communication between friends and family.

During the outage, though, I definitely wasn't the only one to revel in the fact that the firehose of anti-vaccine diatribes, hate and addictive clicking was temporarily stopped.