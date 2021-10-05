Newsom Staved Off the Recall — Now His Campaign Donors Are Looking for Results

For some donors, the unusual election was just another way to give to someone they already supported: About 260 donors who contributed to the anti-recall committee also gave Newsom a total of $1 million this year for his 2022 re-election campaign.

Newsom has until October 10 to finish signing the roughly 800 bills lawmakers sent him this year. His spokesperson Erin Mellon said: “The governor’s decisions, always grounded in sound policy and good governance, are made in the best interest of the State of California.”

Here’s some key donors who contributed to the $71 million campaign war chest that helped Newsom keep his job. Click on any of the options listed below to learn how much each group donated and what bills they're they're invested in the outcome of.

Hollywood: $3.9 million

The entertainment industry lobbied for expanded tax credits last year, but legislation never reached the governor’s desk. This year, show biz executives donated at least $3.9 million to help Newsom fight the recall as their lobbyists scored new industry tax breaks.

That generosity included a $3 million check in May from Netflix founder Reed Hastings, making him Newsom’s biggest individual donor.

In July, Newsom signed legislation as part of the state budget that gives an additional $330 million in tax credits to film and television productions. The credits have not yet been awarded, but Netflix was the biggest winner in an earlier round, scoring $43 million for three productions.

These tax breaks, Newsom said when he signed them into law, will “fuel the California Comeback through thousands of good jobs right here in the Golden State.”

The next month, Deadline reported, Hollywood bigwigs hosted a virtual fundraiser to help Newsom fight the recall. Campaign finance records show that in August director Steven Spielberg gave the anti-recall campaign $25,000, Disney Studios executive Alan Horn and his wife gave $50,000, and Jeffrey Katzenberg, the veteran film producer who recently founded a tech company, gave $500,000.

Katzenberg, in a recent New York Times podcast, called the effort to oust Newsom a “nonsensical, idiotic recall” and said governors across the country have faced extraordinary challenges in managing the pandemic. Newsom, he said, has “actually done a decent job, given the circumstances.’ ”

Tech: $3.8 million

Relationship status between Newsom and the tech industry? It’s complicated.

Tech executives who had a history of supporting Democrats, including Newsom, turned heads when they started donating to the campaign to throw the governor out of office, saying they were fed up with his pandemic management. Their money helped gather enough signatures to put the recall on the ballot and their Silicon Valley fame gave the GOP-led campaign a bipartisan patina.

Tech investor David Sacks — who gave Newsom nearly $60,000 in 2018 only to spend more than $100,000 trying to oust him this year — said the recall was worth it even though Newsom won in a landslide.

“If you look at when Newsom relaxed the lockdowns, it was at every step of the recall process,” Sacks said recently on his “All In” podcast. “And he got the education unions to stand down on the issue of school reopenings, I think because he was facing this recall. So… the recall was worth it, just for that.”

Other tech titans helped defend Newsom — to the tune of at least $3.8 million. That includes $750,000 from Pricilla Chan, wife of Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg; $400,000 from Laurene Powell Jobs, the widow of Apple founder Steve Jobs; $500,000 from DoorDash executives and their spouses; $100,000 from former Google CEO Eric Schmidt; $100,000 from Airbnb; and $75,000 from Uber and its CEO.

Newsom doesn’t have a lot of tech-related legislation to evaluate this year. Most of the bills internet companies lobbied against stalled early in the year and never reached his desk.

But lawmakers did send him a bill meant to crack down on food delivery apps such as DoorDash and UberEats by prohibiting them from marking up the price of food they deliver and requiring them to reveal any service fees to customers. Tech trade associations oppose it, arguing that fee arrangements between restaurants and delivery services should remain confidential. Newsom has yet to weigh in.

He already signed legislation targeting warehouses like Amazon’s, where workers had complained of skipping bathroom breaks and safety precautions under pressure to meet quick delivery times.

And two years ago, Newsom signed sweeping legislation meant to curb the gig economy by limiting the use of independent contractors — a move that put him at odds with donors such as Uber and DoorDash.

