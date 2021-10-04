Can We at Least Keep it in the Pipeline?

The massive oil spill in Southern California that's expected to keep beaches closed for months is connected to a company that owns offshore oil rigs and a pipeline built more than 40 years ago.

While California has banned new offshore oil drilling, oil rigs connected to the pipeline that leaked are in federal waters over three miles offshore.

Before we even factor in the myriad reasons to stop offshore oil exploration, the industry's track record with offshore oil production makes a pretty clear case for putting an end to this dirty and dangerous way of getting fossil fuels out of the ground.