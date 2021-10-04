SF Scientist Among Pair Awarded Nobel Prize for Research on How Humans Perceive Heat and Touch

One of these researchers is David Julius, a biochemist and molecular biologist at UCSF. A few hundred miles south, Ardem Patapoutian at Scripps Research Institute in La Jolla also separately identified receptors in the skin that respond to heat and pressure.

Some hope the discoveries could eventually lead to pain treatments that reduce dependence on highly addictive opioids. But the breakthroughs, which happened decades ago, have not yet yielded many effective new therapies.

Julius used capsaicin, the active component in chili peppers, to help pinpoint the nerve sensors that respond to heat, the Nobel Committee said. Patapoutian found pressure-sensitive sensors in cells that respond to mechanical stimulation.

“This really unlocks one of the secrets of nature,” said Thomas Perlmann, secretary-general of the committee, in announcing the winners. “It’s actually something that is crucial for our survival, so it’s a very important and profound discovery.”

In keeping with a long tradition of difficulties in alerting Nobel winners, Julius, 65, said he was awakened by what he thought was a prank phone call shortly before the prize was announced.

“My phone sort of bleeped, and it was from a relative who had been contacted by somebody on the Nobel Committee trying to find my phone number,” he said from his home in San Francisco, where it was the middle of the night.

It was only when his wife heard Perlmann’s voice and confirmed it was indeed the secretary-general of the committee who was calling, that he realized it wasn’t a joke. Julius said his wife had worked with Perlmann years ago.

Julius later said he hoped his work would lead to the development of new pain drugs, explaining that the biology behind even everyday activities can have enormous significance.

“We eat chili peppers and menthol, but oftentimes, you don’t think about how that works,” he said.