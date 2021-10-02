More Than 17,000 Deaths Caused by Police Have Been Misclassified Since 1980

The study shows the death rate in these encounters dropping in the 1980s, then generally rising again since about 2000.
The article also highlights the disparity in the mortality rate for African Americans, which it says is 3.5 times higher than that of white people.
The article suggests the disparity is caused by "systemic racism in policing," but it doesn't specify how that happens. Specifically, it doesn't address whether police are more likely to use lethal force against African Americans or whether non-policing factors lead African Americans to have more encounters with police.
Murray says this analysis doesn't answer that.
"I don't think from a scientific point of view, we have enough information here to parse out how much of this is, you know, basic differences in where people live, what sort of disadvantage they have, versus the actual specific actions of the police," he says.
But as a public health expert, Murray says the more we know about these deaths, the easier it will be to find policy solutions.
"It's the old saw: You manage what you measure. And so we've got to do a better job of tracking in what's actually happening," he says.
Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit npr.org.