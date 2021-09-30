California Moves to Return Stolen Land to Heirs of Couple Who Built SoCal Black Beach Resort in Early 1900s

The legislation, unanimously approved by state lawmakers this month, was necessary to allow the start of the complex legal process of transferring ownership of what was once known as Bruce’s Beach in the city of Manhattan Beach, and that has been under the ownership of Los Angeles County for decades.

“The journey here was far from easy,” said Kavon Ward, a Black resident who learned of the property's history and founded Justice for Bruce's Beach.

With a half dozen descendants of the couple present during a ceremony at the property, Newsom apologized for how the land was taken, before signing the bill. He suggested the move could be the start of broader reparations.

“This can be catalytic,” he said. “What we're doing here today can be done and replicated anywhere else.”