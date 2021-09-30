After 25 Years in the Dark, the CDC Wants to Study the True Toll of Guns in America

The CDC is now hoping to get a fuller picture of the data and long-neglected details on the impact of daily gun violence. The CDC and the National Institutes of Health, for the first time in nearly a quarter-century, are funding new research on guns to help reduce firearm-related injuries, deaths, crime and suicides.

Among several other gun research projects, the CDC is now providing funding to 10 state health departments so they can start collecting data in near-real time on emergency room nonfatal firearm injuries. This will allow doctors and epidemiologists to potentially identify trends and craft swift interventions, as they have done to contain the coronavirus pandemic and other national health emergencies.

Longdon was elected to the Arizona House of Representatives in 2018. Today she is the assistant Democratic minority leader in the statehouse. Among her top state priorities are disability rights and public health-based gun violence prevention. She welcomes the renewal of federal gun research but says it needs to grow far beyond the initial funding.

"Nonfatal injuries do not get the attention that they deserve," she says. "The best policy comes from having great data. And so that's the first thing that we need to fix."

Laura Morris, Annapolis, Md.:

In her 20s, Laura Morris was married to an abusive man with alcohol and drug problems. The physical and emotional torment, she says, steadily got worse, especially when he was drunk or high.

"He would beat me and berate me," Morris says.

One night after heavy drinking, he returned home and, as usual, began threatening and assaulting her. But this time he brandished an unregistered handgun he'd bought for $25 at a local bar.

"He pushed me on the sofa and put the gun to my stomach and said, 'Gut shots hurt the worst,' " Morris says.

Morris is not really sure what happened next. She heard the gun go off. She felt frozen, unable to move.

"And I thought, 'Oh, my God, he actually killed me.' And I just, I remember just sitting there thinking, 'OK, what happens now?' And all the thoughts go through your head: Who's going to find my body? What's going to happen to my son? You know, all these things," she says.

Her husband fell to the living room floor, drunk and despondent, shouting, "I killed her, I killed her," she says.

Then she remembers taking a deep breath.

"And at that moment I could smell gunpowder. And I looked and I could see out of the corner of my eye there was smoke coming out of my jacket."

Morris thinks that when her husband pressed the handgun against her stomach, she pushed his arm away, knocking the handgun upward as he fired. The bullet went through her shoulder, as well as the sofa, and lodged in the nearby wall.

She says her husband was contrite. But soon the routine was back. Hitting and abuse followed by apologies. Morris physically recovered from her gunshot wound without seeking medical attention. She didn't call the police either. She was too scared to leave but worried every day about the next time.

"And next time he won't miss," she remembers thinking. "He always said if I ever left him, he would shoot me in the back of the head when I least expected it. It was just that everyday, constant terror."

One day, he came home high, and his typical pattern of abusing her followed. Her usual survival strategy involved grabbing her son when her husband went into the bathroom. They'd then drive around the neighborhood until her husband had passed out. That night, when she went into her son's room, she says, the little boy was standing there with his coat on and blanket in hand, all ready to go.

"Like he knew from the yelling that this was going to happen. And I thought, 'We can't live like this.' You know, he's growing up thinking that this is normal," she says.

The next morning, she woke up determined: I'd rather be dead than live this way.

"Three or four times a week I'd wake up and think, 'Wow, this could be the last day,' " she remembers. " 'This could be the day he [kills me].' And I thought, 'Who thinks like that?' "

She finally left.

Her life didn't get better right away. It took a lot of work — and time. There was baggage to unpack, she says, "but eventually it got better. My life took a good turn."