Most California Health Care Workers Complying With Coming Vaccine Mandate

Kaiser, which issued a company-wide vaccination requirement three days before California’s order was announced in early August, increased employee vaccination 12% in the subsequent six weeks, said spokesperson Marc Brown. About 90% of Kaiser employees were fully vaccinated as of two weeks ago, he said.

“As a health care provider responsible for the care of more than 12.4 million people, we have a moral obligation to do everything we can to stop this virus,” Brown said. “One of the steps we can take as a health care provider is to ensure our employees and physicians are vaccinated.”

Stanford Health Care in Palo Alto, UC Davis Medical Center in Sacramento and Keck Medicine and Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles reported fewer than 6% of staff remain unvaccinated.

“We anticipate it will be a relatively small number of employees that choose to end their employment as a result of not being vaccinated,” said Dr. Jeff Smith, Cedars Sinai’s executive vice president of hospital operations. He said 97% are vaccinated and less than 2% have requested waivers.

A lack of state data, however, makes it difficult to determine exactly how health facilities are faring, how many exemptions were granted or whether certain regions or sectors of workers are lagging behind.

Kaiser Permanente, the largest health provider in the state, said there were “small, regional differences” in employee vaccination rates at its hospitals but declined to specify where.

Dignity Health, which operates facilities throughout the Central Valley and in many rural areas of the state, did not specify how many employees were vaccinated, only that the “vast majority” are already vaccinated or plan to be before Thursday.

At Keck Medicine of USC, 92% of employees are fully vaccinated and only five people have not been vaccinated or sought a religious or medical exemption, according to Felipe Osorno, executive administrator of operations.

Sutter Health — one of the largest providers in Northern California — and UCLA Health in Southern California did not respond to inquiries about meeting the mandate.

Some health facilities said the state order, which triggered internal education campaigns, made a big difference in encouraging hesitant employees to get their shots.

In February, only 75% of California nurses had been vaccinated and 22% did not plan to get vaccinated, according to a survey conducted by the American Nursing Foundation. The California Nurses Association has supported vaccination but has stopped short of endorsing the mandate, stating “all eligible people should be vaccinated, while respecting the need for medical and religious accommodations.”

Nurses are among the most highly vaccinated groups at Stanford Health, according to David Jones, chief human resources officer. “We have not seen this issue among our nurses. Our nurses are one of our highest vaccinated groups at around 97%” compared to the 95% all-staff rate.

Nurses’ opposition to vaccine mandates has become a lightning rod throughout the pandemic, with some people staging protests in California and across the country. In New York, nearly 3,000 workers rushed to get vaccinated one week ahead of the state’s Monday deadline, but lawsuits and worker demonstrations have roiled health systems, forcing state officials to prepare to bring in the National Guard and other emergency staff should too many remain non-compliant.