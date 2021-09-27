California's eviction moratorium is set to expire Thursday, just a few weeks after Gov. Gavin Newsom signed three groundbreaking housing bills.

Here is KQED's guide to COVID-19 rent relief.

Unfortunately, the increase in housing stock from laws like SB 9 and SB 10 won't be around in time for people who are facing eviction in the short term.

It'll likely take several years for these laws to have any substantial impact on the state's housing shortage.

With housing in short supply, prices skyrocketing and evictions looming, it's time to start swinging those hammers.