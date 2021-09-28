Residents Urged to Apply for Rent Relief Before Statewide Eviction Moratorium Ends This Week

Statewide, $1.69 billion in funding has been dispersed in support of households who are behind on their rent or utility payments, according to state officials.

State legislators had previously extended the moratorium multiple times, but were unable to do so again this month, before the state's legislative session ended.

Some state officials and tenants' rights advocates have warned that the state will inevitably cross over an "eviction cliff" due to the sheer number of residents across the state who faced difficulty paying their bills during the pandemic and now owe multiple months of back rent.

Assemblyman David Chiu, D-San Francisco, called on local governments earlier this month to do everything in their power to prevent renters from losing their homes and facing the eviction lawsuit process on their own.

Chiu, who helped author the previous extensions of the eviction moratorium, said he had initially hoped that the state would extend it well into 2022.

"Things are not going to end on Sept. 30 - in fact, things could get much worse," Chiu said in a virtual discussion with tenants' rights activists on Sept. 17. "So we really need to do everything we can to make sure that California does not see an eviction tsunami that we've all been worried about."