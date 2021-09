Oakland Unified on Wednesday became the first school district in Northern California to require a COVID-19 vaccine for students 12 and up.

California Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly left the open the possibility that a statewide mandate may be on the way.

In the early 1960s, legislators enacted a law that required a polio vaccine to attend school in the state. They did so only after a campaign to incentivize students to voluntarily get the shot fell short.

Sound familiar?