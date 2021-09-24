Hidden Gems: A Journey Through California's Best Kept Secrets

Every year we highlight some of our favorite secret spots in California — places tourists and longtime residents alike might not know about. This week, we’re taking you all over the state of California, from a coveted food truck in the Central Valley to remote corners of Humboldt County.
A Fern Canyon Fit for a Stegosaurus
In the heart of Humboldt County lies a canyon exploding in bright green ferns — it’s easy to imagine a dinosaur popping up from behind the densest thickets. California Report Magazine host Sasha Khokha introduces us to a corner of California that feels more like Jurassic Park than the Golden State.
Finding More than Natural Beauty in Joshua Tree
Landscapes, vistas, and knotted trees abound in Joshua Tree National Park. But those natural stunners are not the only beauty game in town. Reporter Peter Gilstrap takes us to the Beauty Bubble — a cool refuge from the desert sun, and a snapshot of another era.