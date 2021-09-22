State Superintendent Sets Goal to Get All California Third Graders Reading by 2026

Accountability measurements for the initiative will be determined by the task force, Thurmond said. It will also focus on school readiness, professional learning, reducing chronic absenteeism, bilingual education and support that will offset some social and economic impacts that can become a barrier to students, he said.

The task force will decide if the goal is to have all third graders able to read or to have them reading at grade level.

Early literacy has been a focus for policymakers for years. Thurmond said it’s been a priority of his since he was elected in 2018; however, he said, the pandemic has “upended” some of his team’s efforts to address the issue.

In 2020, the state settled a lawsuit filed on behalf of students who struggled with reading at three elementary schools by rewarding 75 elementary schools across the state a total of $50 million in state block grants. The money pays for literacy coaches, teachers aides, training for teachers and reading material that reflects the cultural makeup of the student population.

What makes this new initiative different from the others, Thurmond said, is that it will set a concrete goal of getting students reading by the third grade. This will help “stitch together” other available resources and work that’s already been done, he said.