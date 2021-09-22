KQED is a proud member of
Mark Fiore
Cartoon: a cross section of a giant sequoia labeled to show when the tree sprouted, when fire suppression began, when the automobile was mass-produced, when CO2 levels climbed and when the tree died in a wildfire.

Around 10,000 giant sequoias were killed in last year's Castle Fire. Now scientists and firefighters are working to save the remaining trees as the KNP Complex Fire spreads.

In a last-ditch effort to save some of the majestic trees in Sequoia National Park, firefighters are wrapping the base of huge trunks in protective foil blankets.

Even though it looks like recent efforts to protect the ancient trees may be working, climate change and the ongoing risk of extreme wildfire don't bode well for these giants, some of which have been standing here for over 3,000 years.

