Mayor Breed Announces Vaccine Mandate for All SFO Workers

All San Francisco International Airport workers must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, San Francisco Mayor London Breed announced Tuesday.
The mandate, which Breed called the first of its kind for a U.S. airport, goes into effect immediately. SFO tenants and contractors must now require nearly all of their on-site employees to be fully vaccinated. Any workers granted exemptions for medical disability or “sincerely held” religious beliefs, must be tested weekly for COVID-19.
The airport continues to offer free vaccines at its on-site medical clinic.
“We know that vaccines are the most effective way to prevent COVID-19 transmission and reduce hospitalizations and deaths,” Breed said in a statement. “This new requirement supports our aggressive measures to protect the health and safety of our region and our continued economic recovery.”