California Schools Prepare for Thousands of Afghan Refugee Students

District services for Afghan refugees have increased with their numbers. The district has opened two welcome centers for refugees, but Levasseur would like to open two more. At the center, families can enroll students in school, get referrals for social services or find tutoring help. District staff also help parents find jobs and operate support groups for family members.

Elk Grove staff who are interested in learning more about the cultural differences the Afghan students will face can take classes provided by the district.

“We are expanding our programs and constantly learning what is needed,” Levasseur said. “I’m meeting tomorrow with an organization that runs after-school sports and focuses on social-emotional development for refugees.”

Levasseur would like to start a soccer program for newcomers, like the one in nearby San Juan Unified. The San Juan soccer program was originally created for refugee students to provide social-emotional support and help integrate them into the school district. It provides cleats, shin guards and balls for each player — equipment too expensive for most refugee families — and teaches them soccer skills and holds tournaments.

“Parents enjoyed it because the parents are on the sidelines and they are making friends,” Burkhart said. “They are communicating with other people, and they are cheering. They have to bring chairs. They are learning.”

The district limited the number of players to 300 refugees until this school year when a grant allowed the district to expand the program to all English learners. Now the soccer program, which was scheduled to start Sept. 16, is expected to have 800 players from eight schools. The teams will be divided into two leagues that will play one another in tournaments in October and December, Burkhart said.

San Juan Unified, a district of 57,000 students, has 3,000 refugee students from Afghanistan — half of its English learner population. Students who have immigrated from other countries sometimes transfer to San Juan Unified from other districts because it has 60 bilingual staff members, 11 translators and 12 community resource assistants, as well as 100 students who speak both their language and English who work as after-school tutors, Burkhart said.

The district has a robust program for English learners, including a Saturday academy. The program, held twice a year for six to eight weeks, includes language development, self-esteem training, lessons about American norms, physical fitness and sometimes art and music classes. The academy is currently held at four schools, but district officials would like to double that number, Burkhart said. The district also offers after-school programs, including programs on wellness and robotics, as well as summer school for students who are English learners.

School districts fund refugee or newcomer programs from a number of different sources. In San Juan Unified, the refugee program is funded with federal Title I money for low-income students and Title III money for English learners and immigrants. The district also has grants from the California Department of Health and Social Services and uses some of its state Local Control Funding Formula dollars.