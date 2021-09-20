How Return to In-Person Teaching is Leaving Many Disabled Kids in Limbo

She said Elk Grove Unified denied her request for remote special education services. Nakano said she’s still negotiating with the district. In the meantime, she placed them in independent study so they don’t fall further behind. But so far, her two children on the autism spectrum are already having trouble keeping up with school.

"We’re having to make a choice between services and safety," Nakano said.

Anne Rigali, director of special education at Elk Grove Unified, said special education has been challenging to merge with independent study. But she said the district is hoping to find creative solutions for all of their students who aren’t ready to return to campus.

"We’re working with the families to see how we can best support their child," she said. "We’re trying to address each family and hold these conversations."

Some parents want a return to distance learning

While most parents across the state had a negative experience last school year, both Nakano and Fitzgibbons said distance learning worked for their kids. Last year, Nakano’s children received extra help from teachers’ aides through Zoom. Her kids also got more real-time instruction compared to this year in independent study.

Fitzgibbons said her school provided therapists who worked remotely with her triplets.

"We’re worried we’re gonna lose our service providers and our time slots," she said. "These people have worked with our kids for 20 months now. Our kids did really well with distance learning."

Jack watches a video related to his schoolwork in Monrovia, on Sept. 15, 2021. “There is no way to go back with 37 kids in a classroom,” Julie Fitzgibbons, the mother of triplets, said. “With masks and not being able to communicate very well, and autism, there is just no way we can go back like normal.” Photo by Pablo Unzueta for CalMatters

Fitzgibbons is currently going through her family’s insurance to pay for private instructors and therapists while her triplets wait for the district to finalize their agreement for special education services.

In response to questions from CalMatters, California State Assemblymembers Kevin McCarty and Phil Ting issued a joint statement that said special education services can be delivered through independent study.

"However, the student’s (Individualized Education Program) is required to be updated first, to make sure the student is not receiving a lower standard of services," they said. "There may be a determination in the IEP that the student cannot be served in independent study and get their needs met, and that would be a group discussion."

They added that a new state guidance to be released as early as this week "will dispel many of the myths that are causing confusion about independent study for families, including the rights of special education students to independent study."

Special education incompatible with independent study

Meanwhile, school district officials are struggling to reconcile the federal laws that govern special education and the state laws that govern independent study and remote learning. As a result, students with disabilities across California are either waiting to get their special education services or forfeiting them for independent study.

"The legislators put us between a rock and a hard place," said Patty Metheny, an administrator who oversees special education in multiple school districts in San Bernardino County. "Because those are the only two options, the consequences are great."

According to the federal Individuals with Disabilities Education Act, public schools must offer all students a free appropriate public education by providing any services required to accommodate a disability.

But as the name suggests, independent study requires a degree of independence, and some students aren’t able to work on their own. As a result, certain students with disabilities who aren’t ready to return to campuses might not be receiving a free appropriate public education in independent study.

"It’s very difficult to address all of the goals and needs students have through independent study," said Amanda Brooke, a deputy superintendent at the Imperial County Office of Education. "We’ve even seen general education students fall behind."