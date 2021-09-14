Preemptive Charges of Fraud... Again

The leading Republican candidate in California's gubernatorial recall election, Larry Elder, has continued to make baseless claims of fraud even before the final votes are tallied.

(Note: "baseless claims" is the polite way to say "lies.")

If this all sounds familiar and exceedingly Trumpian, that's because it is.

Elder's lies about voter fraud have been getting a boost from former President Donald Trump and other Republicans.

Even if Gov. Gavin Newsom fights off the recall as he is expected to, this won't be the last we'll hear from conspiracy-minded Republicans.