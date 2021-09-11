'Where Did This Start?' In Yurok Domestic Violence Program, Understanding Generational Roots of Trauma Is Key

Beginning in the 1970s, a new generation returned home to mine the stories of elders, revive the language, and master the wisdom needed to bring back ceremonial dances. Yurok Judge Abby Abinanti was among them, and decades later she would deepen her commitment.

In 2010, she began to expand the Yurok tribal justice system, launching a dedicated court docket to help tribal members struggling with substance abuse. To help participants repair the harm they’ve caused, so they could heal. So the community could heal. She called it Wellness Court.

“If you look at the state and federal system, they're very rights-based,” Abinanti said. “Our culture is very responsibility-based. And the responsibilities are interlocking in family and in community. So you have to assist people to meet their responsibility and come back into community in a good way.”

State court judges started releasing Yurok defendants to Abinanti’s court – and seeing results. So in 2015, she decided it was time to reach more tribal members cycling through county jail. A laborious rolling cross-tally of two separate databases revealed which Yurok members were incarcerated and why. The most common offense: domestic violence.

Walking the path

Many defendants, it turned out, were in county jail for violating probation. For not completing the state’s 52 week batterer’s intervention program – the same one Mark had attended. One barrier was financial. Even at the lowest end of the sliding scale, the state program cost $1,000. There were transportation and child care problems, too.

So Abinanti’s team decided to create their own 52-week batterers’ program, one that drew on core cultural values, and get the state to certify it as an option for state court defendants.

The prevalence of domestic violence was startling yet unsurprising. Surveys and focus groups conducted a few years earlier by the Northern California Tribal Court Coalition – a collective of tribal judges – revealed the scope of the crisis. Nearly half the women and a fifth of the men who responded said they’d been abused by a partner. Drugs and alcohol played a role about two-thirds of the time. Lack of trust in law enforcement and state court systems was common. So was a lack of awareness of services at the county level.

And participants “generally believed that these services lacked a necessary cultural component to ensure they were appropriate for a Native American population.”

The court coalition stepped up to help build the Yurok batterers program, funding the training for two facilitators. It launched in 2016, with state certification, the first of its kind in California.

The curriculum includes the basics: Take full responsibility for your actions and identify your triggers. Specific Yurok cultural practices aren’t on the agenda. Because, the only way to make the program pencil out was to open it to everyone – tribal members from throughout the region and non-tribal members, too.

Still, Lori Nesbitt, the founding facilitator, said the whole approach stems from Yurok-style justice.

“Who are they and who is their family,” she explained, “and how can we walk the path with them?”

The total cost is $30, for a book. All participants make a family tree, and conduct an interview with a community elder outside their immediate family about that generation’s experiences with domestic abuse. Participants are pressed to identify not just the family members that led them astray, but the ones who taught them cultural practices and helped root them to a sense of self – whatever their culture. Most of all, Nesbitt said she acknowledges past pain as the deep generational roots of family violence come to light.

“Once you've gone through this program, you can kind of acknowledge that, ‘Yeah some things happened. And I've repaired those. I've forgiven myself,’ ” she said. “However they choose to find that forgiveness, to me, is their pathway to healing for the rest of their life.”

Self-forgiveness

After Lydia’s arrest, state prosecutors offered her the same deal as Mark. Complete a 52-week batterers intervention program and her charge would disappear. She chose the Yurok one.

“Instead of me being the victim all the time, I learned that I was also abuser,” she said. “I learned that I did that to my children. Because I had the choice to leave.”

The turning point: understanding the context of her trauma and the chain of traumas that came before.

“I learned how to love myself,” she said. “I’m just now feeling like I don’t walk around in shame.”

The couple separated after Lydia’s arrest. But while she worked her program, Mark went to counseling and to a Christian faith-based recovery program that, he said, flooded him with “realizations and epiphanies.”

“I started learning about what PTSD was,” he said, "and what it does to your body and the fear and how it paralyzes you...just understanding my life."

They have now reunited, and both say a big part of their healing is participating in their own tribal community, giving back. Each has an idea that they believe would help tribal members affected by domestic violence.

Lydia’s is for a safe house for women and children, "but it would have to be way up in the mountains, gated, with security. It would be a home with programs for them to heal, and the children to heal too."

Mark’s idea is specifically for men.

“They go into an isolated place where they're taught their culture, where they're taught to fish, to dance, to sing, to give to your elders. And then I want them to come out as a dance crew to show that strength,” he said. “There's going to be so much power, to recover those men. I just feel that so deep.”

Resources

This story was made possible by Yurok tribal member Laura Woods, and documentary filmmaker Luisa Conlon. This story was produced by The California Report Magazine courtesy of The Judicial Council of California, which commissioned the original version.