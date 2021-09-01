Several Sacramento Students Are Still Trapped in Afghanistan

The U.S. ended its massive evacuations out of Kabul, Afghanistan, by President Biden's Aug. 31 deadline – but as many as 27 California public school students remain in Afghanistan.

The students, whose grades range from elementary to high school, are from 19 families from the San Juan Unified School District in Sacramento. Most of the students, the school district says, have family members with them.

The Sacramento area is home to one of the United Sates' largest Afghan American communities. How these students will be able to return to the U.S. in a now Taliban-controlled Afghanistan is unclear.