What The Texas Abortion Ban Does — And What It Means For Other States

"These lawsuits are not against the women," says John Seago with Texas Right to Life. "The lawsuits would be against the individuals making money off of the abortion, the abortion industry itself. So this is not spy on your neighbor and see if they're having an abortion."

In a federal lawsuit challenging this, a coalition of abortion providers and reproductive rights groups said the law "places a bounty on people who provide or aid abortions, inviting random strangers to sue them."

What does the law mean for patients and abortion providers?

Dr. Bhavik Kumar, a family medicine doctor who works for Planned Parenthood in Houston, says the law creating a lot of uncertainty for patients and providers. But Kumar insists he will comply.

The ban, though, will likely mean a lot of questions from patients about how they can get an abortion outside of Texas, Kumar said.

"I know that there are many people who don't have to ability to make it out of state ... The logistics and ability to do so is not an option for them," he said. "So I'm really concerned about what's going to happen to people."

Dr. Ghazaleh Moayedi, an OB/GYN, told NPR over the weekend that patients are apprehensive. "They understand that the abortion that they're having this week, last week, the week before, is something that they wouldn't be able to have next week. They've been asking about it and asking, you know, 'If I were here in September, would I be able to get this?' "

What does this mean for abortion laws in other states?

If the federal courts ultimately allow this law to stand, it's very likely that other conservative states will move to pass similar laws. Seago, with Texas Right to Life, said his organization is working with activists in multiple states who are eager to replicate this model if it succeeds in blocking access to most abortions in Texas.

"It is still a bit untested. We're still working on what these lawsuits are going to look like if the industry decides to break the law," Seago said. "So it is a new model that we're still testing out."

What about California?

In his statement, Gov. Newsom declared that the state of California would "ensure that women continue to have access to critical health care services, including abortion."

He also pledged to "continue to appoint judges and justices who will faithfully follow the Constitution and precedent to uphold people’s rights, unlike this disappointing inaction from the high court.”

Jodi Hicks, the president and CEO of Planned Parenthood Affiliates of California condemned the law's passing, and how this would present the greatest barriers to abortion access for "many Black, Latino, Indigenous and people of color, those with low incomes, and people in rural areas."

"One patient being forced to cross state lines to get the essential care they need is one too many," said Hicks, noting that in the last year, California's Planned Parenthood centers saw more than 7,000 out-of-state patients.

Hicks drew parallels between the Texas law and California's imminent recall election— in which voters will decide whether to recall and replace Gov. Newsom on Sept. 14 — saying that to her "there is no question that access to abortion is on the ballot in two weeks," and urging Californians to vote "no" on what she called "the Republican-led recall attempt of Governor Gavin Newsom."

"California’s leadership as a Reproductive Freedom state – and Governor Newsom’s commitment as a champion of sexual and reproductive health care – is needed now more than ever," said Hicks.

What happens next in Texas?

Multiple court challenges to the law are underway, including several lawsuits in state court in Texas targeting anti-abortion-rights groups including Texas Right to Life. Abortion rights groups are also organizing protests and demonstrations in Texas in opposition to the law.

A spokeswoman for Texas Right to Life told NPR that no lawsuits against abortion providers are imminent, and abortion providers say they will comply with the law as long as it is in effect.