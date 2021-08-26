KQED is a proud member of
Mark Fiore: Drawn to the Bay

Our New Friends and Neighbors

Mark Fiore
A Mark Fiore cartoon showing a woman with open arms welcoming an Afghan refugee family. The text of the cartoon reads, "Think Globally...help a refugee locally."

With thousands of people still trying to flee Afghanistan, two explosions outside the Kabul airport on Thursday killed dozens of people.

Here's how you can help the Afghan community and refugees arriving in the Bay Area.

A bad ending to a horrible war is getting even worse as officials announced that 12 U.S. service members were among the scores of people killed in the attack.

As the disastrous war comes to an end, at least we can do something positive here in the Bay Area for the refugees who are beginning to arrive in our communities.

