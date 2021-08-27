Nurse Shortages in California Reaching Crisis Point

Traveling has been key to helping them avoid burnout, Brim and Stovall said. It’s rewarding to be able to come in and "save the situation" at hospitals in dire need of extra hands, Brim said, and the money is good enough that they can afford to take weeks off at a time after difficult assignments. Their contracts in Folsom and Alameda last until Thanksgiving.

"By the time we finish our contract in November, we will have enough money to sit home the rest of November and December all through the holidays," Stovall said.

Time off has helped them cope with the somber realities of treating COVID-19 patients in the ICU: In the past seven months, every COVID patient Brim and Stovall treated has died.

"We took care of about 65 COVID patients in Brawley and not a single one made it," Stovall said. "We coded one every night. Before [COVID-19], you could make a difference in someone’s life. Now I will do anything for a patient, and it does not make a difference …Three days later they don’t make it."

Will so many nurses burn out and leave the profession that California will face long-term shortages? It’s possible. Pre-pandemic, one projection said California will be short more than 44,000 nurses by 2030, while other studies suggested that there will be an adequate supply of new graduates.

Low staffing stresses out ER nurses

In Humboldt County, all floors are at full capacity at the hospital where ER nurse Miele works. Humboldt is one of the areas experiencing record-setting COVID-19 hospitalizations.

Miele has had patients who waited 10 to 12 hours in the emergency room. Sometimes, the patients he checks on at 9:30 p.m. before he leaves are still in the waiting room the next morning when he returns to work.

"To me it seems like the lowest staffing levels that I’ve seen at the time we need it the most," he said, adding that he frequently works at a patient-to-emergency-room-nurse ratio that exceeds the four-to-one required by the state.

People are triaged in the waiting room "like a mass casualty patient event," getting their initial assessments and tests ordered before ever seeing the inside of an examination room. He said he worries because staff are unable to routinely monitor the patients in the waiting rooms.

His hospital hasn’t yet rationed care by prioritizing who gets treated based on who is most likely to survive, but it is being discussed, Miele said.