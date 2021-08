Amid heat waves, wildfires and thick smoke, farmworkers who grow our food are among those most impacted by climate change.

While California has some of the richest farmland, on most days this time of year, all you have to do is look out your window to realize the state is experiencing global warming first hand.

The people picking our food don't have to look out the window.

They're already outside, working hard in the smoke and extreme heat . . . and suffering the health effects of it.