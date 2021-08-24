It Doesn't Quite Add Up

California's recall election is not your typical election.

KQED has produced a handy explainer on how to fill out your ballot and what to do if you make a mistake.

It is very possible that California may elect a governor whose views are very much at odds with the electorate of the state.

The leading Republican candidate in the recall is Larry Elder, who apparently loves fracking and hates the minimum wage.

He is also known for sporting a white bath robe and producing "Robe Rage" video segments for social media.

If less than 50% of people in the recall election vote against recalling Gov. Gavin Newsom, Elder may be our next governor.