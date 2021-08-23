KQED is a proud member of
Mark Fiore: Drawn to the Bay

The Deluge Continues

Mark Fiore
A Mark Fiore cartoon showing an FDA doctor with an umbrella holding a clip board that says, "vaccine FDA approved." The person and umbrella are getting covered with a deluge of goop labeled "misinformation."

The Food and Drug Administration has formally approved Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine, which could make it easier for businesses and universities to mandate vaccination.

Meanwhile, misinformation about vaccines persists on social media and across the country.

Sure, some people who have been waiting for the FDA to approve the Pfizer vaccine may finally get their shot – but it sure seems like the vast majority of people who still choose to be unvaccinated are simply swimming in a sea of conspiracies and misinformation.

