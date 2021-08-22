'Devastated and Exhausted': Afghan Community Marches in Fremont

Wahab believes everyone has a role to play. "It's literally just being kind, compassionate and asking how you can help," she said. "Sharing and understanding our pain and making sure that this conversation doesn't die when the media stops paying attention to it."

The city of Hayward has set up a webpage with information on Afghan relief efforts and Fremont has a relief fund where residents can donate to support new arrivals.

Muzhdah Aziz, who lives and works in Fremont, also attended the march and rally to show support for her brother-in-law who is currently stuck in Afghanistan. Her sister, who is now four months pregnant, returned to the Bay Area from Afghanistan a month ago.

“He has a baby on the way and he's fighting every day, standing at the airport, getting beaten by the Taliban, just to come here to be with my sister,” she said. “We're just trying to show our support.” Her parents left Afghanistan 20 years ago. But the stress of watching from afar has taken a toll on her.

Aziz said, many of her friends and family members feel a sense of devastation, “we are all devastated and exhausted mentally because we feel so helpless,” Aziz said. “They have their visas in hand. They have their paperwork but they can't go through.”

Jane Pak, who works for Refugee and Immigrant Transitions based in Oakland also attended the march and said it's important to support community members with loved ones in Afghanistan.

“We're here to support our Afghan community," Pak said. She also emphasized ensuring protections for women, children and human rights defenders fleeing Afghanistan.





On Friday afternoon, Oakland Rep. Barbara Lee briefly answered questions on the current situation in Afghanistan after an unrelated Berkeley event. "I'm very focused on evacuation, making sure that our diplomats, American citizens, Afghan allies, women and children are protected," she said.

Lee has the distinction of being the only member of congress who rejected open-ended authorization of military force in Afghanistan in 2001.

"I feel almost the same way I felt 20 years ago, worried in many ways [and] sad from what I see taking place, but also recognizing that my job right now is to make sure that we save lives and get people out," she said.

Also on Friday, U.S. Rep. Eric Swalwell held a press conference moderated by Harris Mojadedi, who has been working with the Afghan Coalition in the Bay Area share information on what’s happening and advocate for Afghans Americans relatives abroad. Swalwell said as of Thursday approximately 6,000 U.S. military personnel were at the airport to provide peacekeeping and safe passage for Americans and that as of Thursday evening, there were approximately 4-5,000 people inside the airport waiting for their flights to take off.