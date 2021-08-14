No Criminal Charges in Fatal 2018 Woolsey Wildfire

But the department concluded that it couldn’t prove beyond a reasonable doubt not only that the utility’s equipment caused the fire, but that the company knew it was causing a risk and ignored it in “a gross deviation from what a reasonable utility would have done in the same situation.”

The decision contrasts with the numerous criminal charges brought or planned against Pacific Gas & Electric, the nation’s largest utility.

PG&E’s equipment has been blamed for sparking some of the state’s deadliest wildfires, most notably when a series of blazes burned down more than 28,000 buildings and killed more than 100 people in 2017 and 2018.

It has said its equipment may have ignited some of the fires currently burning, including the giant Dixie Fire.

Also Friday, state fire investigators said they were unable to find the cause of September’s Glass Fire that started in Napa County.

That fire destroyed more than 1,500 structures while burning more than 100 square miles.

High winds and temperatures along with dry vegetation led to “extreme rates of fire spread which contributed to the difficulty in determining the cause of the fire,” investigators said.