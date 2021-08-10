SFUSD to Require COVID Vaccinations for Staff — or Weekly Testing

The San Francisco Unified School District will require all of its employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or get tested for the coronavirus at least weekly, district officials announced Tuesday.

The new policy, which takes effect on Sept. 7, affects approximately 10,000 workers, but does not apply to students.

SFUSD is giving its employees until Aug. 31 to submit their vaccination verification. More than half of SFUSD staff has been vaccinated to date, according to the announcement.

The union representing city teachers, United Educators of San Francisco, has advocated for a vaccine mandate, and is in support of the decision, according to Bay City News.

"As we all return to school buildings in person, we are glad that we can move forward welcoming students and families with excitement and ensuring the safety conditions possible in the midst of this continuing pandemic," UESF President Cassondra Curiel said.