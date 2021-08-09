California Lawmakers and Teachers Unions Stop Short of a Vaccine Mandate

“Those who are vaccinated are much less infectious even with the delta variant,” said Gandhi. “It seems paramount for teachers to be vaccinated.”

In vaccinated individuals who do get infected with COVID-19, Gandhi said, their immune systems are able to greatly reduce the amount of virus in their throats, making it far less likely to spread to others. Considering children are less likely to get seriously ill from COVID-19, unvaccinated adults will be most at risk at schools.

“If we end up with a bunch of sick teachers, we might end up back on Zoom,” said Andrew Noymer, a public health professor at UC Irvine.

Despite these experts urging universal teacher vaccinations, there has been little momentum among state lawmakers. State Sen. Josh Becker, a Democrat who represents sections of San Mateo and Santa Clara counties, has been one of the few calling on districts to require teachers to be fully vaccinated before returning to campuses.

“We’re at a tipping point,” Becker said. “The delta variant in many ways puts our mindsets back to March 2020. But back then, we did not have the defense.”

Gov. Gavin Newsom on July 26 said that state employees and health care workers must be fully vaccinated or be tested for COVID-19 at least once a week. On Thursday, the California Department of Public Health went a step further and ordered all indoor health care workers to be vaccinated.

When it comes to school employees, however, the governor is also leaving the decision up to local districts. At a Friday press conference at Juanita B. Jones Elementary School in San Bernardino, Newsom said he’s confident that the masking mandate, increased ventilation and other existing safety measures will be enough to keep schools open all year long. But he urged all school employees to get vaccinated.

“We can take these masks off once and for all,” he said. “That way we can keep our kids back in-person without any stress or anxiety for the rest of the year.”

The California Teachers Association is strongly supporting vaccines but has so far stopped short of endorsing a vaccination mandate for all public school teachers. Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers, the second largest teachers union in the country, said she would support a vaccination requirement for teachers.

“The circumstances have changed,” she told NBC News. “It weighs really heavily on me that kids under 12 can’t get vaccinated.”

Local Approaches

Los Angeles Unified, San Diego Unified and San Jose Unified school districts are requiring teachers to either show proof of vaccination or be tested at least once a week. San Francisco Unified will not require teachers to be vaccinated, but is asking its employees to provide their vaccination status.

Sweetwater Union High School District in southern San Diego County, which is not requiring teachers to be vaccinated, has had 75 positive cases since its school year started on July 21, mostly among its 37,000 students. Students and staff who came into contact with anyone who tested positive can remain on campus as long as they’re vaccinated and asymptomatic. Unvaccinated students or staff who come into contact can remain on campus as long as they agree to a series of COVID-19 tests over a 10-day period.

Julie Walker, local teachers union president, said no serious illness or hospitalizations have been reported to her or the district. She said a vaccine mandate would require negotiations with the district administration. Considering that some teachers do not want to be vaccinated, Walker said it’s unlikely the union would support a mandate.

“I have some very adamant members who don’t want it,” Walker said. “I encourage, but I don’t mandate.”