Reason for Hope . . . Barely

The United Nations released a major report Monday that offers dire warnings about human-caused climate change . . . and provides a glimmer of hope.

Scientists with the U.N. Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) made it even more clear that emissions of greenhouse gases by humans were causing climate change.

Duh.

With the obligatory attempt to convince people (again) that humans are responsible for climate change and the extreme weather it brings, the IPCC made another urgent plea that it is time to do something about it.

In short, if we don't do something to dramatically and permanently reduce the amount of greenhouse gases we emit, we're pretty much doomed.

On the optimistic side, if countries around the world embark on a path of "unprecedented, transformational change," we may be OK.

I sure hope it's the latter.