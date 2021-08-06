KQED is a proud member of
Mark Fiore: Drawn to the Bay

No Hydro Means No Hydroelectric

Mark Fiore
A Mark Fiore cartoon showing a glass "half full," a glass "half empty" and the reservoir behind the Oroville Dam and hydroelectric plant ">three-quarters empty." There is a sign by the hydroelectric plant that reads, "sorry, no hydro. Check back later."

As the water level fell to a record low, the California Department of Water Resources announced the hydroelectric plant at the Oroville Dam would be shut down, blaming "climate-induced drought."

Oroville Dam (which was dealing with the opposite kind of problem four years ago) is the nation's tallest dam and one of California's top producers of hydroelectric power.

Amid scorching temperatures and a megadrought in the West, the reservoir is less than a quarter full.

Or, in pessimistic cartoonist terms, over three-quarters empty.

