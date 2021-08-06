Why Some Schools Are Mandating COVID Tests While Others Aren’t

But for most schools, tests are only one part of a broader safety plan. Vaccinations, social distancing, ventilation, regular cleaning, contact tracing and masking are also important ways to stop the spread of COVID, public health officials said. The only measure that the state requires is masking. Everyone on campus, regardless of whether they’re vaccinated, must wear masks indoors, the state announced last month.

Public health experts predict a jump in COVID cases linked to schools reopening. Although children are less likely than adults to get sick or die from COVID, they’re also less likely to be vaccinated. Vaccines are only available to those ages 12 and older, and only 11.5% of 12-to-18-year-olds nationwide have been fully vaccinated, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Children are also at risk of contracting a rare disorder called multisystem inflammatory syndrome, a potentially deadly condition linked to COVID. So far, more than 300 children in California, and 4,196 nationwide, have been diagnosed with MIS-C, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. At least 37 nationally have died.

Testing in K-12 schools “remains a powerful tool” for preventing transmission of COVID, according to state public health authorities. The state is offering free tests for all public, charter and private schools in California and suggesting schools use one of four testing protocols depending on the infection rate in the community or if there’s an outbreak at school:

Low community rate: periodic testing of asymptomatic students and staff

High community rate: weekly or biweekly testing of everyone who’s unvaccinated

Outbreak at school: testing every unvaccinated person who’s been in close contact with someone who’s tested positive

Symptomatic individuals: testing anyone who has symptoms of COVID

Another choice facing schools is the type of test to offer: either polymerase chain reaction, also called a PCR test, or a rapid test. Both are done by inserting a cotton swab in the nose. PCR tests are slightly more accurate but take about 48 hours to produce a result. Rapid tests are less accurate but might be more convenient for schools trying to test large numbers of people, Schooley said.

Vaccination policies are up to each individual district, and in many cases are subject to union approval. Teachers and other school staff are exempt from the state’s vaccination requirement because they’re employees of their districts.

Meanwhile, districts are adopting a variety of testing policies.

Merced City Schools is offering free tests to students and staff but isn’t requiring tests unless there’s been an outbreak. In that case, the district will test anyone who’s been in contact with someone who’s tested positive or has symptoms.