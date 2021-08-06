Here's What You Need to Know About the New Eviction Ban

The White House has urged state and local governments to get the funds out efficiently to renters and their landlords and to be flexible around documentation. The U.S. Department of the Treasury, which is administering the Emergency Rental Assistance Program, is promoting "promising practices" seen around the country for eviction diversion.

But the application process has been cumbersome in many places.

Some communities have required reams of documentation and applications 30 or 40 pages long, Yentel told NPR — "all of which slows down the process for everyone and often weeds out some of the lowest income and most marginalized tenants who can't produce the documentation that's required in other communities."

States and localities are struggling with capacity, Yentel said: "They don't have enough staff. They don't have the right technology to be able to handle the deluge of applications they're getting. And the more complicated they've made their programs, the more challenged they are with capacity issues."

The Pandemic Has Exacerbated Existing Inequalities

Louisiana is among the states with the highest rates of COVID-19 right now as a possible eviction crisis looms.

"People are worried. They're terrified," says Cashauna Hill, executive director of Louisiana Fair Housing Action Center. "We've got a huge population of folks who are having difficulty staying afloat during this ... pandemic."

Renters in the state have few protections, she says, and evictions can happen fast — officially through the courts, and informally when tenants move out after receiving an eviction notice.

She says the neighborhoods in New Orleans with high eviction rates before the pandemic are the same ones that were redlined three generations ago and that are experiencing high numbers of COVID-19 cases and deaths now.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has just exacerbated those unjust housing outcomes that were already present. And the people who had the least amount of resources and defenses are the people who are being most impacted by this pandemic. So we just have injustice after injustice piling on top of one another for these communities," Hill tells NPR.

The state has received $550 million to help tenants and landlords, according to The Associated Press. The governor says Louisiana has so far approved $61 million in rental assistance.

While the clock is ticking loudly for many renters in arrears, states do have time to distribute the funds, since the ERAP program runs through 2025.

Landlords Are Suing the Government Over the Previous Ban

The National Apartment Association represents owners and operators of rental housing — landlords, in other words. Last week, the association filed a lawsuit against the federal government over the previous eviction ban, seeking to recover damages on behalf of rental housing providers.

It opposes the new ban, too, which it calls an unfunded government mandate.

"We think that [eviction moratoriums] leave renters with an insurmountable amount of debt, and providers essentially holding the bag on the affordability crisis by carrying all that unpaid debt at the same time that they're trying to pay their bills," Greg Brown, NAA's senior vice president of government affairs, tells NPR.

Brown says rental debt just keeps mounting — beyond what Congress has appropriated — while the ban continues. "If we don't make housing providers whole, the future of housing in this country, rental housing in this country becomes even further jeopardized," he says.

Federal aid has started flowing to landlords to cover renters' debts, he notes. Now, he says, "we need to focus on getting it to flow faster."

The New Eviction Ban May Face Legal Challenges

The new ban's more limited framing — applicable only to counties with higher levels of coronavirus transmission — may help it survive potential legal challenges.

Stephen Vladeck, a professor at the University of Texas School of Law and an expert on federal courts, suspects the scope of the CDC's authority is likely to be at the center of any legal challenges against the new ban.

"I think the Justice Department will have some pretty good arguments that this one is ... much more specifically tied to [the] CDC's express statutory authority to take measures to prevent the spread of communicable diseases like the delta variant of COVID," he tells NPR.

On the other hand, Vladeck says, the court's conservative justices could decide the CDC has pushed its authority too far and strike down the new moratorium.

Either way, millions of renters are hoping that the aid they desperately need arrives before an eviction notice does.