In Castro Valley, Students and Teachers Work Together to Heal the Scars of the Pandemic

Some of her students have complicated relationships with their parents or family members and being in close quarters with them for over a year has affected their well-being.

Many openly hear, she said, “that they're incapable of things.”

In Cole-Shephard’s classroom, students can write what’s been going on in their lives, using poetry as a tool to understand a little more what they’re feeling.

“Poetry is an important vehicle for trauma management and mental wellness because it teaches you how to cope with the things that are going on around you, but then also serves as a vehicle for guidance in the healing process,” she said.

She hopes that in her class, students can understand that just because they're going through a dark time in life, they don't need to stay in it.

"Giving them the ability to do things like create images to go along with the poetry or create comic strips that incorporate a story," she said, are activities that are resonating with the students.

KQED spoke with several students enrolled in the summer school program to understand what’s on their minds a few days before the fall semester starts on Aug. 10.

Jocelyn, the incoming high school freshman, said most of her family came down with COVID-19. Her brother is rarely home because he has to work.

"So I was pretty lonely, which is why I had to move in with my grandparents," Jocelyn said.

Jocelyn's grades also suffered while she struggled with learning from home. She said the quality of her educational experience dropped.

"We didn't learn a lot," Jocelyn said. "We got less than what we deserved."

One of her classmates, Gracelynn Nichol, also had to move in with her grandparents after her mother lost her job. “It was rough. My mom still doesn't have a job," she said. "My mental health was so messed up during the whole pandemic."

And for Rico Lupian, being at home all the time made it harder to process the hard news of COVID-19 infections in his family. “My mom's sister got COVID. She's cured now,” he said. “And then her whole family got COVID.”

'A Veil Has Been Lifted Off the Adults' Eyes'

While many students kept their computer cameras off during distance learning, others did not. In those cases, distance learning allowed teachers to see inside kids’ homes, giving them a real look — albeit through computer screens — at what some families and students were experiencing during the pandemic.

Marion Meadows, the district’s head of behavioral health, shared what some of the teachers noticed through their virtual classrooms.

“They could see depression,” she said. “They could see kids using drugs in the background, they could see their family life."

Learning more about how students are experiencing the pandemic was a wake-up call for teachers, who in turn relayed what they saw to administrators.

“It's like a veil has been lifted off the adults' eyes,” Meadows said.

Besides preparing classroom discussions about mental health and trauma management, Meadows says district teachers spent the past year developing anti-racism lesson plans for every single grade. If teachers intend to connect with their students, she says, they’ve got to understand how the pandemic replicated racist systems already in place.