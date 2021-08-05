More Virus, More Masks

Face mask mandates are back as the delta variant rampages across the country, with hospitalizations and deaths rising fastest in places with low vaccination rates.

KQED has compiled some answers to questions you may have about the delta variant.

Spoiler alert: Get vaccinated now, if you haven't already.

Just when it seemed like we were out of the woods, a new COVID-19 variant and far too many people who choose not to get vaccinated combined to boost infection rates across the country.

Among the vaccinated, we're going to need those masks a little longer – to protect the anti-vaxxers from themselves, children under 12 who can't yet get vaccinated and people with serious medical conditions who are unvaccinated.