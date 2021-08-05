'We Lost Greenville.' Wildfire Decimates California Town, Prompts Lassen Volcanic National Park Closure

“The entire park is closed to all uses (to) allow for firefighter access,” they said.

Lassen park ranger Kevin Sweeney told The Sacramento Bee that rangers are currently sweeping the park for visitors.

The Dixie Fire raged through the northern Sierra Nevada town of Greenville on Wednesday evening. A gas station, hotel and bar were among many fixtures gutted in the town, which dates to California's Gold Rush era and has some structures more than a century old.

By Thursday the fire had blackened territory bigger than the city of Los Angeles, stretching over 504 square miles (1,305 square kilometers). There were no immediate reports of injuries or deaths.

It wasn't immediately known how many buildings were demolished, but photos and video from the scene indicate the destruction was widespread.

"We lost Greenville tonight," U.S. Rep. Doug LaMalfa, who represents the area, said in an emotional Facebook video. "There's just not words for how us in government haven't been able to get the job done. We'll take up the fight even harder."

As the fire's northern and eastern sides exploded, the Plumas County Sheriff's Office issued a Facebook posting warning the town's approximately 800 residents, "[Y]ou are in imminent danger and you MUST leave now!!"

The growing blaze that broke out July 21 is the state's largest wildfire, having burned dozens of homes before making its new run.

"We did everything we could," Cal Fire spokesperson Mitch Matlow said. "Sometimes it's just not enough."

About 100 miles to the south, officials said between 35 and 40 homes and other structures burned in the fast-moving River Fire that broke out Wednesday near Colfax, a town of about 2,000 residents. Within hours it ripped through nearly four square miles of dry brush and trees. There was no containment and about 6,000 people were under evacuation orders across Placer and Nevada counties, according to Cal Fire.

Early in the week, some 5,000 firefighters had made progress on the Dixie Fire, saving some threatened homes, bulldozing pockets of unburned vegetation and managing to surround a third of the perimeter.

More fire engines and bulldozers were being ordered to bolster the fight, Matlow said. On Wednesday, the fire grew by thousands of acres and an additional 4,000 people were ordered to evacuate, bringing nearly 26,500 people in several counties under evacuation orders, he said.

Red flag weather conditions of high heat, low humidity and gusty afternoon and evening winds erupted Wednesday and were expected to be a continued threat.

Winds were expected to change direction multiple times on Thursday, putting pressure on firefighters at sections of the fire that haven't seen activity in several days, officials said.

The trees, grass and brush were so dry that "if an ember lands, you're virtually guaranteed to start a new fire," Matlow said.

The Dixie Fire was running parallel to a canyon area that served as a chimney, making it so hot that it created enormous pyrocumulus columns of smoke. These clouds bring chaotic winds, making a fire "critically erratic" so it's hard to predict the direction of growth, he added.

Dawn Garofalo fled with a dog and two horses from a friend's mountain property, and watched the soaring cloud grow from the west side of Lake Almanor.