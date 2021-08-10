How Former Employees at a Berkeley Bastion for Literary Presses Ignited a Reckoning

Nonprofits have a reputation for low pay, burnout and high turnover. Some former employees said they expected disorganization or poor treatment at SPD because those issues are common in arts nonprofits, bookstores and other creative industries. Former employees said the SPD board, which included poets and publishers, was absent or out of touch when it came to working conditions at SPD.

Cunningham said in a written statement that the working conditions and the culture at SPD were not meaningfully different from or worse than those at any under-resourced nonprofit. He said the primary obstacle to any change was always a lack of resources rather than a lack of will, and that there was also a lack of agreement or articulation among the staff about the real, practical changes they wanted to see.

"For many years, long before me, SPD was a small group of poets trying to get books out," said Jeffrey Lependorf, who was the executive director at SPD until 2020. "We were not HR professionals. We were artists running an arts organization. We were doing our best to learn and to institute HR processes. We, in many ways, did a good job, and failed a lot in our best efforts. I think that's fair to say."

Bernheimer said since allegations were first made online in December, the SPD board has invited staff to attend board meetings and created a staff-board liaison process to improve communication.

But while some of the longstanding problems at SPD may be common to many organizations, SPD holds a unique position as the only nonprofit literary distributor in the country. Small literary presses rooted in social justice and committed to bringing underrepresented voices to readers have few other distribution options.

"There's pretty much no other. Whoever has existed, SPD is the one left standing. Even as we speak, everything is getting consolidated in the commercial distributing world," Clay Banes, a former employee at SPD, said. "So many writers, so many publishers, so many poets, for the most part, none of these people want to get into the fray of this. No one wants to harm SPD, including me."

But the pandemic caused workers all over the country to question not only their safety but also how they're valued on the job — including at nonprofits and bookstores. Current and former Black and trans booksellers at Pegasus Books in Berkeley and Oakland created an anti-racist bookstore initiative to demand better treatment. Booksellers at Moe's Books in Berkeley and Bookshop Santa Cruz voted to form unions this year, a rare move for any independent bookstore.

"I think there still is a perception that somehow these professions are special or have cultural capital," said Amy Wilson, a poet, an organizer and a master's student at the CUNY School of Labor and Urban Studies. "But what workers are saying is you can't eat [or] can't pay your rent with cultural capital."

Toxicity in the Workplace

Many of the former workers who spoke to KQED said they had tried to fix the culture and structure at SPD internally, but not enough seemed to change. The environment became increasingly hostile in 2019, they said, when employees were told SPD was in the midst of a financial crisis.

"SPD is making available books that don't make a lot of money," said Jeffrey Lependorf, then-executive director of SPD. "And the book industry at that time was facing tough times. And we were a part of it."

Employees said it seemed like workers who were vocal about changes they wanted to see at SPD were also under the most scrutiny during SPD's financial challenges.

"It's like SPD could fall apart at any moment, [so] we have to be hypervigilant and never change how we do anything," said E Conner, who worked at SPD during that time.

Former employees said managers began an "efficiency audit" to identify redundancies. As part of that effort, staff said they were asked to describe in detail what they did during the day. But Conner said it felt like even when she explained how she spent her workday, the manager didn’t believe her.

"As I was explaining what I did, I was told, 'But you don't really do that, right?'" Conner said. "And I explained that 'I'm just trying to tell you what I do.' Everybody was terrified we were going to lose our jobs."

Another former employee at SPD, Nich Malone, said he was outspoken about some of the issues at SPD, like the lack of clear job descriptions or the need for professional boundaries. But he said his suggestions only seemed to make some of his bosses uncomfortable, and the efficiency audit felt like an attempt to wear him down.

"It was literally, like, sitting in a room for an hour, not doing work, so you could justify your job," Malone said. "It would sort of break you down so that you work harder so that you'd keep your job."

While these audits were happening, Lependorf lived on the other side of the country — another issue that employees said they found frustrating as they, and their lower-paid co-workers, faced the threat of layoffs. "He lived and worked in Hudson, New York, while Small Press Distribution is in Berkeley, California,” Conner said. "The knowledge and the skill to navigate through this very chaotic organization was all on the lower-paid workers to do, and do well."

Lependorf said the remote position made sense for years, considering that many valuable ties in the publishing industry are in New York. But he said his distance from the nonprofit seemed less practical as the climate at the workplace became more toxic.

"There were issues of misgendering, there were issues of gender bias, there were issues of crossing boundaries, and [it] became more difficult ... it was certainly difficult for me not being present," he said. "I was in a position of being a little helpless to deal with some of that."

He said management was working hard to make sure employees could keep their jobs, but he could also understand how the financial issues made staff feel threatened.

"We were really, really trying to listen. We were out there trying to pull in pennies to keep everyone employed," he said. "You don't want to scare your staff, but you also don't want to hide things from them. It's a tricky balance."

Lependorf left SPD last year, and Cunningham said Lependorf's departure was the solution to the financial challenges. (Lependorf said he was planning to leave within a year or two anyway.) Cunningham, who became executive director after Lependorf left, said he could not comment on personnel matters out of concern for privacy. Cunningham said of himself that he treated all employees fairly and equally, and that while in leadership at SPD, he did not witness any other SPD director treating any employee in a way he would call unfair, unequal or retaliatory.

Then around the time of the nonprofit's financial issues, staff learned from management about errors related to payroll. SPD leadership said in a statement last year that a total of five employees had been underpaid, and that staff had also been given pay stubs that were not in compliance with the law; they did not show hourly wages or hours worked.

One person was underpaid a total of more than $4,000 throughout most of 2019, documents shared with KQED show.

The SPD board of directors, Cunningham and SPD Finance Director Andrew Pai released a statement saying that as soon as the payroll errors came to their attention, leaders apologized to staff, informed all staff of the error and remedied the mistakes — including paying missing wages with interest to those affected. They said they also switched to a different payroll processing company that complies with current regulations.

Former employee Malone said that these financial issues and mismanagement contributed to the hostile environment at SPD, where employees felt they had to justify their positions, and eventually it became too much. Malone decided to leave last March.

"I just figured, if I could leave the organization, that means my friend who is also on the chopping block, at least ... they probably won't lose their job," he said. "I couldn't still be part of something that I loved so much, watching it slowly die."

More than 60% of employees who worked at SPD in September 2019 have since left the nonprofit.