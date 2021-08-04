Report Finds That NCAA Undervalues Women's Basketball, Prioritizes Men's Teams

Now, the 113-page report has found evidence of "systemic gender inequity issues" at the NCAA.

"With respect to women's basketball, the NCAA has not lived up to its stated commitment to 'diversity, inclusion and gender equity among its student-athletes, coaches and administrators,'" the report states.

The report describes the undervaluing of women's teams as "perpetuating a mistaken narrative that women's basketball is destined to be a 'money loser' year after year. Nothing could be further from the truth."

It notes increasing television audiences and female players' "huge followings on social media," and says the NCAA could negotiate far higher fees for coverage of the women's games.

The report found numerous instances of gender inequity in the NCAA's treatment of women's teams, including providing women's teams less effective COVID-19 tests and poor quality food while also seeking corporate food sponsorships with Wendy's, Pizza Hut and Buffalo Wild Wings to feed men's tournament players.

The NCAA spent $2.4 million on signage for the men's tournament, but only $783,000 on signage for the women's tournament, adding to the list of things that make the two events' "very different in their look and feel," the report says. The organization repeatedly denied women's tournament organizers the use of the March Madness trademark on any promotional materials.